|
|
|
Roper Wendy Sadly, passed away at home,
surrounded by her loving family on 19th May 2020 aged 63 years.
Much loved wife of Phil,
adored mum to Aimee and Gareth
and special grandmother
to Owen and Leo.
Wendy will be very sadly missed
by all her family and friends.
Due to the current restrictions,
a private funeral will take place,
with a Celebration of Wendy's life
at a later date.
Messages of condolence
and donations to benefit
'Macmillan Nurses'
may be made online at
www.cpjfield.co.uk/services/45548
or sent c/o Heritage & Sons,
1a Bristle Hill, Buckingham, MK18 1EZ.
Tel: 01280 813188
Published in Buckingham Advertiser on June 5, 2020