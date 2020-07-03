|
CLARK William Raymond
'Ray' After a short illness,
Ray passed away peacefully at home,
surrounded by his family on
25th June 2020 aged 86 years.
Much loved husband of Yvonne,
special dad of Angela and Anita
and loving Father-in-law, Grandad,
and Great Grandad.
Ray will be very sadly missed
by all who knew and loved him.
Due to the current restrictions
a private funeral will take place.
Family flowers only.
Please visit www.cpjfield.co.uk/services/53109
Messages of condolence may
be left and donations made to "Pancreatic Cancer UK"
which will benefit research.
Cheques may also be sent
c/o Heritage and Sons,
1a Bristle Hill, Buckingham MK18 1EZ. Tel: 01280 813188
Published in Buckingham Advertiser on July 3, 2020