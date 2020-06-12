|
Dove William Henry
'Barnsley Bill' Passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family,
on 2nd June 2020, aged 84 years.
Bill was a much-loved partner, dad, Grampy and Great Grampy.
He will be very sadly missed by
all his family and friends.
Due to the current restrictions a private funeral will take place.
Family flowers only.
Please visit www.cpjfield.co.uk/services/ 49065 where messages of condolence
may be left and donations made
to benefit 'Cancer Research UK'.
Cheques may also be sent
c/o Heritage and Sons,
1a Bristle Hill, Buckingham MK18 1EZ.
Tel: 01280 813188
Published in Buckingham Advertiser on June 12, 2020