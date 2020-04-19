|
Abner "Charlie" Tomlinson Jr., of Manahawkin, N.J., formerly a lifelong resident of Bensalem, Pa., passed away April 14, 2020 from complications of Covid-19.
He was born in 1949 in Philadelphia, to Abner C. and Marguerite (Egolf) Tomlinson, Sr. Charlie was an Eagle Scout and participated in drag racing as he grew older, with his prized Camaro "Crystal Blue Persuasion".
After graduating Bensalem High School in 1967, he attended Drexel University and served in the Army Reserves with commendation as a sharpshooter.
He left Drexel University to take over ownership of Trevose Fuel & Supply Co. from his father and most recently worked as a sales consultant for Kenderdines Heating and HVAC.
He was an avid railroader and hobbyist who enjoyed boating, life at the shore and spending time with his family.
Charlie was preceded in death by his parents, Abner C. and Marguerite (Egolf) Tomlinson, Sr., father and mother-in-law Herman and Kathryn (Hallman) Birnbrauer and brother-in-law Herman J. Birnbrauer.
He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Joy (Birnbrauer) Tomlinson, son Charles and wife Faith Tomlinson, daughter Misty and husband David Wade, son Casey and wife Gina Tomlinson; grandchildren, Emma Wade, Katelyn Tomlinson, Keira Wade, Sam Tomlinson, and Giuliana Tomlinson; brother-in-law Robert and Nancy Birnbrauer, nephews Bobby and Christine Birnbrauer, Brian Birnbrauer, Alan and Kristina Birnbrauer, niece Robyn Magee-Skinner.
As a veteran who loved his country and enjoyed watching military movies and documentaries, donations can be made in his memory to the Gary Sinise Foundation.
Charlie's life will be celebrated at a later date with notice given in advance
