Ada Louisa Maldonado-Gurriel of Levittown, Pa., passed away peacefully on March 12, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. She was 72.
Born in Puerto Rico and raised in Bristol, she has been a resident of Levittown over 50 years.
She was a retired Health and Safety Administrator for Estee Lauder.
Ada was a devoted parishioner of Queen of the Universe Parish in Levittown. She was the true matriarch of the family, loved to travel, an active member of the community, philanthropist, yet most of all she had a lifelong love of all things nature.
She believed a close family was one of the most significant and wonderful blessings a person could be a part of during their lifetime, and that is not only what she helped to build, but it is the gift she has bestowed upon all those she has left behind.
She is preceded in death by her parents Ramon and Antonia Maldonado, as well as her brother Hector Maldonado.
Ada will be greatly missed by her loving husband Andrew Gurriel of over 20 years, her daughter Lisa Donavan and her husband Michael, her grandchildren Emily and Mercedes Donavan. She will also be greatly missed by her brothers Francisco Maldonado and his wife Carmen, Israel Maldonado and his wife Virginia, Nelson Maldonado, her nieces Dianna and Lissette, her nephews Israel Jr., Dennis and Nelson Jr.
Relatives and friends are invited to call Tuesday, March 17, 2020 from 9 to 10 a.m. at the Queen of the Universe, 2443 Trenton Road, Levittown, PA 19056.
Funeral Mass will begin at 10 a.m. Interment will follow at Bristol Cemetery.
Galzerano Funeral Home
Levittown, Pa.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Mar. 15, 2020