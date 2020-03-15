|
Adele Marie Bonuli, 88, and Tryon Anthony Bonuli, 89, passed away together after 64 years of marriage, Adele on Dec. 14, and Tryon on Dec. 19, 2019.
Friends since they were children, Tray and Adele were both born in the Northern Liberties section of Philadelphia. Before marrying in 1955, and raising their three daughters in Holland, Pennsylvania, Adele worked as a secretary for the federal government, and Tray served in the United States Army in the Korean War. Their favorite pastimes were dancing, gardening, and spending time down the shore, especially at the casinos. More than anything, they loved their family and each other.
Tray and Adele were preceded in death by their beloved daughter, Cynthia Hunnell (James); and are survived by their beloved daughters, Judith Bills (James Packard) of Fountainville, Amanda Kupka (Joseph) of Holland; and grandchildren, Meaghan Bullock (Peter) of Doylestown, Tyler Bills of Chalfont, Jaclyn Bills of Fountainville, Ryan Kupka (fiancée Jennifer) of Warrington, Stephanie Kupka of Baltimore, and Emily Kupka of Holland.
Rite of Committal Prayers and Military Honors will be offered for Adele and Tryon at 11:30 a.m. Friday March 20, in Washington Crossing National Cemetery, 830 Highland Road, Newtown.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Adele and Tryon's memory may be made to the , P.O. Box 758517, Topeka KS 66675
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Mar. 15, 2020