Adeline Long passed away peacefully on Monday, August 5, 2019. She was 94.
Adeline was born in Chicago and had been a Bucks County, Pa. resident for 28 years. She resided for the last 26 years at Presbyterian Towers in Morrisville, Pa., where she was blessed with a penthouse view and many wonderful friends.
She is survived by her loving and devoted daughter, Arlene Midash (Mike), her grandchildren, Joseph Midash and Adrienne Bender (Alex), and her great grandson, Declan Bender.
Adeline was preceded in death by her husband of 40 years, George Long; her son, Charles; her sister, Grace; and her special niece, Helen.
She was an accomplished and avid embroiderer for 85 years. Her embroidery pieces were treasured gifts to family and friends.
She wrote letters throughout her life to family and friends and always sent them birthday greetings and cards on holidays.
Adeline enjoyed the company of her family and friends and she loved to collect seashells and play bingo.
Adeline's Memorial Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 9, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 201 N. Pennsylvania Ave., Morrisville, PA 19067. Her family will receive friends from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. Friday, at the J. Allen Hooper Funeral Chapel, 41 W. Trenton Ave., Morrisville, PA 19067.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Adeline's name.
J. Allen Hooper Funeral Chapel,
Morrisville
www.hooperfuneralchapel.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Aug. 8, 2019