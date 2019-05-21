|
Agatha "Aggie" Sassani passed away Saturday, May 18, 2019, at Roxborough Memorial Hospital, surrounded by her loving family. She was 62.
Born in Philadelphia, daughter of the late Frank and Antonetta Manero, she had been a Lower Bucks resident most of her life. She was a graduate of Archbishop Ryan High School and Trenton State College.
She spent her teaching career as an Early Education and Special Education Teacher in the Bristol Township School District, teaching at John Fitch Elementary, FDR and Truman High School. Aggie was the coordinator of the Bristol Township Summer Recreation Program and was a head counselor at Camp Discovery. She loved kids and especially teaching special needs children. She also enjoyed photography.
She is survived by her sister, Cory Flanigan (Joe); her brother, Frank Manero (Robin); nieces, Cory Derricks (Mike), Wendy Flanigan (Bill), Jenna Demirjian (Mike), and Stacy Hayes (Howie); her nephew, Frank Manero (Kelly); and her great nieces and nephews, Olivia, Collin, Lucea, Rocco, Elaina, Ellie, Aryanna, Owen, Gabe, Danny, Nicole and Jake.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend her memorial service at 11 a.m. Friday, May 24, at the Wade Funeral Home, 1002 Radcliffe Street, Bristol Borough, where friends may call from 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday, and from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Lenape Valley Foundation, 500 North West Street, Doylestown, PA 18901.
