|
|
Agnes C. Mosley of Langhorne, went up to heaven to be with her loving husband, John on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, peacefully surrounded by her loving and devoted family. She was 79.
She was full of life; she was very strong and never complained. Agnes loved her family very much. She enjoyed family outings, holiday dinners, and baking her delicious cakes and cookies.
She was preceded in death by her parents James and Marie Glancey; her siblings Marie, Madeline and James. Agnes was the proud Mother of Donna (John), Kathleen (Mike) and John (Barb); a proud and loving Grandmother of Lindsay (Bill), Chris, Justin (Gabe), Colleen, Sean (Samantha) and Meghan and a loving Great Grandmother of Emily and Molly. Agnes is survived by her loving sister Franny (Lou), brother-in-law's Robert, James, nieces, nephews and great friends.
Mom, we all miss you very much, we love you and may God bless you always. The family would like to thank Veronica and Sue from Chandler Hall Home Hospice who were so kind to Agnes.
Family and friends will be received from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019 at Our Lady of Grace Church, 225 Bellevue Ave., Penndel, PA 19047. Her Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Her interment will follow the Mass in Our Lady of Grace Cemetery. Donations in Agnes's memory can be made to Chandler Hall Hospice, 99 Barclay St., Newtown, PA 18940.
James O. Bradley Funeral Home
www.jamesobradley.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Nov. 3, 2019