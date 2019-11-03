Home

POWERED BY

Services
James O. Bradley Funeral Home, Inc. - Penndel
260 Bellevue Avenue
Penndel, PA 19047
215-757-3379
Resources
More Obituaries for Agnes Mosley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Agnes C. Mosley

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Agnes C. Mosley Obituary
Agnes C. Mosley of Langhorne, went up to heaven to be with her loving husband, John on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, peacefully surrounded by her loving and devoted family. She was 79.

She was full of life; she was very strong and never complained. Agnes loved her family very much. She enjoyed family outings, holiday dinners, and baking her delicious cakes and cookies.

She was preceded in death by her parents James and Marie Glancey; her siblings Marie, Madeline and James. Agnes was the proud Mother of Donna (John), Kathleen (Mike) and John (Barb); a proud and loving Grandmother of Lindsay (Bill), Chris, Justin (Gabe), Colleen, Sean (Samantha) and Meghan and a loving Great Grandmother of Emily and Molly. Agnes is survived by her loving sister Franny (Lou), brother-in-law's Robert, James, nieces, nephews and great friends.

Mom, we all miss you very much, we love you and may God bless you always. The family would like to thank Veronica and Sue from Chandler Hall Home Hospice who were so kind to Agnes.

Family and friends will be received from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019 at Our Lady of Grace Church, 225 Bellevue Ave., Penndel, PA 19047. Her Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Her interment will follow the Mass in Our Lady of Grace Cemetery. Donations in Agnes's memory can be made to Chandler Hall Hospice, 99 Barclay St., Newtown, PA 18940.

James O. Bradley Funeral Home

www.jamesobradley.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Nov. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Agnes's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -