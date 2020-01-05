|
Agnes "Jackie" Haughey (Schweitzer) of Jenkintown and Andalusia, passed away peacefully on Dec. 30, 2019. She was 83.
Agnes was a woman of great strength and wonderful humor who forever unconditionally loved and supported not only her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren but countless others that crossed her path who could benefit from her caring nurturing manner. She made it a point to offer help, support and a great gourmet meal to many because she understood that food ultimately feeds the soul.
For the past 64 years, Agnes has been the Loving wife of Joseph P. Haughey, Sr. She is the cherished mother of Joseph P. Haughey Jr. (Christina) and the late Charlene Haughey-Yocum (Frank). Devoted grandmother of Becky Yocum Santiago (David), Nicole McCandless (Mike), Dr. Joseph Haughey III (Gina) and Dylan Haughey CPA (Lanna Cassie Fogg).
A great source of joy was her loving great-grandchildren Marissa, Lena, Lolly, Micky, and Fiona Claire. Dear sister of Gina O'Neil (Oldsmar FL) and Albert Schweitzer. Preceded in death by her siblings Leroy, Mary, Joe, Fran, Annie, and Adele. Also survived by many nieces and nephews
Viewing and interment private.
In her honor, please feel free to donate to your local food pantry who also continue to feed the souls of others.
