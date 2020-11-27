Agnes Jane BojczukAgnes Jane Bojczuk age 72, passed away peacefully Monday, November 23, 2020.She was a longtime resident of Bucks County. Agnes was a graduate of Bensalem High School. She enjoyed reading her bible and most of all she loved to spend time outside with her husband.Agnes is survived by her loving husband of 52 years Roman Bojczuk; her three children Roman Jr., Paul and his wife Kim and Rachel Hubert and her four grandchildren Taylor, Shiloh, Owen and Callie. She is also survived by her siblings Armand Ciotti (Pam) and Margaret Krystofolski (Ed).Family and friends will be received at the James O. Bradley Funeral Home, Inc., 260 Bellevue Ave., Penndel, PA 19047 on Tuesday December 1, 2020 from 10:00 am to 11:00 am with her Funeral Service to be held at 11:00 am. Her interment will follow the service in Rosedale Memorial Park, Bensalem, PA.