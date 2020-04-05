|
Agnes M. (Cosgrove) Habib of Levittown passed away Thursday, April 2, 2020. She was 94.
Born in Shenandoah, Pa. to the late William and Mary Cosgrove, Agnes was a devout Catholic and attended Mass daily at St. Michael the Archangel Church in Levittown. She worked as a nurse for many years and was a proud graduate of Philadelphia General Hospital.
Preceded in death by her beloved husband, Anthony Habib Sr., Agnes is survived by her children, Anthony Habib Jr. (Mary), Anne T. Habib (Thomas Rozmus), and William Habib. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Erik Transue, Anthony R. Habib, Aileen Rigney, Joseph Habib, Jude Habib, Luke Habib, and Jack Habib, as well as her great grandchildren, Nick Habib, Adriana Habib, Madelyn Rigney, Alaina Rigney.
Due to current events, services for Agnes will be held privately at the request of her family. A memorial dervice will be held for Agnes at an undetermined later date.
