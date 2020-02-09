|
Agnes "Addie" Reilly of Bensalem passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, surrounded by her loving family following a lengthy illness. She was 86.
Born and raised in Philadelphia, she was a longtime resident of Bucks County.
Agnes worked for Sears & Roebuck for more than 20 years. She was very religious and an avid member of St. Ephrem's Church.
She was one of three remaining Eighth Graders from her Eighth Grade Class of 1947 children at Our Lady of Grace Grade School. Mrs. Reilly was a "greeter" at Lafayette Grade School in her later years.
Agnes was a member of the Red Hats and the Weekenders. She was part of the Widow's Club and the Cemetery Group, a group who took care of their spouses grave plots.
She was involved with many card clubs: rummy, gin rummy, pinochle, solitaire, etc. She also enjoyed dancing and snow skiing.
Agnes will be remembered and missed by many friends and relatives because of her big heart, friendly attitude and ability to talk to everyone.
Agnes is survived by her brother, Francis X. Kitchener and his wife, Louise Kitchener; her daughter, DonnaLee Sweeney and her husband, Tim; her four "Sweeney Pie" grandchildren, Sean, Shannon, Phil and Joanie; and a great-grandson, Brayden Sweeney. She is also survived by her son, Frank Robert Reilly Jr. and Dawn Kennedy; her "Reilly Guys" grandchildren, Jason, Liam and Colin; along with her great-granddaughters, Catlynia Mae and Harper Louise Reilly.
Relatives and friends will be received from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, at the James O. Bradley Funeral Home, 260 Bellevue Ave., Penndel, PA 19047, where her funeral service will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Interment will follow at Our Lady of Grace Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent in memory of Agnes M. Reilly for Pancreatic Cancer to: Penn Medicine Development, 3535 Market St., Suite 750, Philadelphia, PA 19104.
James O. Bradley Funeral Home,
Penndel
www.jamesobradley.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Feb. 9, 2020