Agnes Schrenk Obituary
Agnes Schrenk passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019. She was 86.

Agnes was born in Philadelphia to Theresa Rose (Formica) and Joseph DiGirolamo.

She is survived by her loving children, Karen Publick (John), John J. (Elaine), and Patricia Johnston; grandchildren, Karie Ardelean (Dave), Nicole Publick, John Q. Publick, Stephanie Publick, Katherine Scilla (Ryan), Kristen McNaughton (Adam), Jacquelyn O'Donahoe (Aron), and Michelle Charles; siblings, Ann Driscoll and Joseph V. DiGirolamo (Mary); sister-in-law, Helen DiGirolamo; and 13 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, John Schrenk, Sr. and her brother, Eugene DiGirolamo.

Agnes grew up in Bensalem and was a resident of Southampton for over 50 years before moving to Ann's Choice almost a decade ago.

Agnes' family will celebrate a private service for immediate family only. A Celebration of Life will take place at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, Agnes' family has requested donations in her name be made to Ann's Choice Benevolent Fund or Children's Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP).

Condolences may be sent to the Schrenk family by visiting the funeral home's web site below.

James J. McGhee Funeral Home,

Southampton

www.mcgheefuneralhome.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Dec. 19, 2019
