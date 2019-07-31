|
Aileen E. Pagliei of Churchville passed away peacefully Friday, July 26, 2016, at her home. She was 90.
She was the beloved wife of the late John A. Pagliei Sr. for 64 years.
Born in Philadelphia, she was the daughter of the late Kasper and Ethel Arnold Walch and sister of the late Kenneth Walch.
Aileen was a resident of Churchville since 1990 and formerly lived in Huntingdon Valley, Pa. She was a woman of many talents and the Mother everyone wanted, loving and caring was first and foremost. She adored her husband, children, grandchildren and friends.
Aileen and John loved entertaining family and friends. In her leisure time, Aileen and her husband enjoyed playing golf, Bridge and extensive travel, either together or with their friends. Aileen was an accomplished artist spending hours painting and sewing, and loved singing and going to the movies.
Aileen was an avid reader until her eyesight just gave out, so she depended on Audio books to help pass the time and over the past few years she listened to more than 700 books on tape. She will be sadly missed by family and friends for her quick wit and fantastic sense of humor.
Aileen is survived by her daughter, Melinda J. Siegel and her husband Reed and her son, John A. Pagliei Jr., D.M.D. and his fiancée Marilyn Entenman. She is also survived by three loving granddaughters, Jillian Marie & Jennifer Michelle Pagliei and Olivia Siegel.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend her viewing from 9 a.m. until her Funeral Mass at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, at St. Vincent de Paul Church, 654 Hatboro Road, Richboro, PA 18954. Interment will take place in Whitemarsh Memorial Park, Prospectville, Pa.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in her name may be made to the Carnegie Library (Audio books for the Blind), 4400 Forbes Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15213.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on July 31, 2019