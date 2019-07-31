Home

James O. Bradley Funeral Home, Inc. - Penndel
260 Bellevue Avenue
Penndel, PA 19047
215-757-3379
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
1939 - 2019
Alan Charles Newton Obituary
Alan Charles "Big Al" Newton passed away Saturday, July 27, 2019, at his Langhorne home. He was 80.

He was born Jan. 3, 1939, in Philadelphia to the late Earl and Blanche Newton. Alan was part of the Teamsters Union in the warehouse district of Philadelphia until his retirement in 2002. He was a member of the Masons 292 in the Frankford section of Philadelphia; he loved his Philadelphia sports teams, including the 2017-18 World Champion Philadelphia Eagles and the 1980 and 2008 World Champion Philadelphia Phillies.

Alan enjoyed fishing, listening to his sports teams on the radio and spending time with his grandchildren.

Alan is survived by his loving wife of almost 45 years, Susan; his children, Alan, Brian, Chad, David, Esther, Tarah and Trina; and his 19 grandchildren and 17 great- grandchildren.

Family and friends will be received from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday at the James O. Bradley Funeral Home, Inc., 260 Bellevue Ave., Penndel, PA 19047, with a funeral service to be held at 11 a.m. His interment will follow in George Washington Memorial Park.

Published in Bucks County Courier Times on July 31, 2019
