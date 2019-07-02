|
Alan D. Gilbert died unexpectedly Saturday, June 29, 2019, at his home, just one day shy of his 57th birthday.
Born in Bristol Township, son of Joyce (Breon) Gilbert and the late Gerald Gilbert, Alan has been a life time Fairless Hills resident and was a 1980 graduate of Pennsbury High School.
He attended Mercer County Community College, where he achieved an Associate degree in Exercise Science and was also a licensed cosmetologist.
Alan was a truck driver for many years for the Trenton Times and later became a bus driver for the Pennsbury School District. He had also worked at Central Supply at Aria Hospital, Bucks Campus, now Jefferson Bucks Hospital.
Just this past week, Alan and his beloved wife Vicki L. (Evans) celebrated their 27th wedding anniversary.
He was the loving father of Eric J. (Jennifer), Kevin M. (fiancée, Rachel), and Joseph A. (Amanda) Gilbert; devoted grandfather of Matthew, Ryan H., and was anxiously awaiting the birth of his 3rd grandchild in August. Alan will also be sadly missed by his brothers, Jerry Sr. (Cindy) and Daryl (Sherleen) Gilbert; and several nieces, nephews and extended family.
Family and friends are invited to call from 9:30 until 11 a.m. Friday, July 5, at the James J. Dougherty Funeral Home, Inc., 2200 Trenton Road, Levittown. Interment will be held privately.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to fundthefuneral.com/alan-d-gilbert.
