1/
Alan J. Maccari
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Alan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
On Monday October 5, 2020 Alan J. Maccari of Newtown, Pa., went home to be with the Lord, loving brother of, Marlene M. Ayers, passed away peacefully at the age of 76 after an accident on September 27, 2020.

Alan was born on August 18, 1944 in Philadelphia, Pa to Fred and Emma (Schwartz) Maccari.

Alan worked for the Philadelphia Fire Department as a Firefighter and EMT from March 29, 1965 to April 15, 1991

Alan Graduated from Philadelphia Bible College, He loved to teach others about the Lord and you could always learn from him.

He was a happy person and loved the oldies and Civil War history. He liked to be with the boys to talk about the good old days, the Eagles and politics.

Alan was preceded in death by his Father, Fred, and Mother, Emma and is survived by his sister, Marlene, brother- in-law George, and nieces and nephews Bonnie Bonner, Brian Bonner and Bret Bonner.

A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m., Monday, October 12, 2020, at the Joseph A. Fluehr, III Funeral Home, 800 Newtown-Richboro Road, Richboro, PA 18954. Masks and social distancing will be required. Alan's interment will be held privately.

Fluehr Funeral Home

www.fluehr.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Joseph A. Fluehr III Funeral Home, Inc.
800 Newtown-Richboro Road
Richboro, PA 18954
215-968-8585
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Joseph A. Fluehr III Funeral Home, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved