On Monday October 5, 2020 Alan J. Maccari of Newtown, Pa., went home to be with the Lord, loving brother of, Marlene M. Ayers, passed away peacefully at the age of 76 after an accident on September 27, 2020.Alan was born on August 18, 1944 in Philadelphia, Pa to Fred and Emma (Schwartz) Maccari.Alan worked for the Philadelphia Fire Department as a Firefighter and EMT from March 29, 1965 to April 15, 1991Alan Graduated from Philadelphia Bible College, He loved to teach others about the Lord and you could always learn from him.He was a happy person and loved the oldies and Civil War history. He liked to be with the boys to talk about the good old days, the Eagles and politics.Alan was preceded in death by his Father, Fred, and Mother, Emma and is survived by his sister, Marlene, brother- in-law George, and nieces and nephews Bonnie Bonner, Brian Bonner and Bret Bonner.A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m., Monday, October 12, 2020, at the Joseph A. Fluehr, III Funeral Home, 800 Newtown-Richboro Road, Richboro, PA 18954. Masks and social distancing will be required. Alan's interment will be held privately.Fluehr Funeral Home