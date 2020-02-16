Home

Alan L. Reasoner

Alan L. Reasoner Obituary
Alan L. Reasoner of Yardley, Pa. passed away Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020. He was 72.

Alan is survived by his loving wife of 19 years, Nancy (Stanzel); his caring children and step- children, Amy Reasoner, Tyler Reasoner, Marty Griffin (Jennifer), Donna Young, and Susanne McCartney (Patrick); his daughter-in-law, Margaret Reasoner; his cherished grandchildren, Darren, Taylor, Logan, Ava, Erica, Owen, and Ethan; and his dear sister, Dale Reasoner.

Alan was preceded in death by his son, Matthew Reasoner.

Services will be held privately.

Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Feb. 16, 2020
