Alan L. Reasoner of Yardley, Pa. passed away Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020. He was 72.
Alan is survived by his loving wife of 19 years, Nancy (Stanzel); his caring children and step- children, Amy Reasoner, Tyler Reasoner, Marty Griffin (Jennifer), Donna Young, and Susanne McCartney (Patrick); his daughter-in-law, Margaret Reasoner; his cherished grandchildren, Darren, Taylor, Logan, Ava, Erica, Owen, and Ethan; and his dear sister, Dale Reasoner.
Alan was preceded in death by his son, Matthew Reasoner.
Services will be held privately.
Beck-Givnish Life Celebration Home, Levittown
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Feb. 16, 2020