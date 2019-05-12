|
Albena H. Stripo passed away peacefully after a brief illness on Saturday, May 4, 2019, at Abington Hospice at Warminster surrounded by her loving family. She was 95.
She was born in Philadelphia to Francis and Sophia Luckus on Feb. 28, 1924, and moved shortly thereafter with her family including her sister and brother, Stephanie and Stephen Padaiges, to a farm in East Greenville, Pa. Her sister, Anna Padaiges remained in Philadelphia, where she later met her husband, Tony Tercha. Albena attended a one room country schoolhouse, and East Greenville High School. Always a devout Catholic, she had fond memories of her childhood pastor, Father Leo Letterhouse at St. Phillip Neri Parish in Pennsburg.
She and her husband, Mike, raised their children in East Oak Lane where they were members of St. Helena's Parish. She treasured her time taking family and friends to the weekly novena at the Miraculous Medal Shrine. Residing in Bensalem for the last 16 years, she was a member of St. Ephrem's parish. Albena was devoted to Saturday adoration hours at Our Lady of Fatima until her health began to fail. She faithfully listened to Holy Souls hour daily on the radio and it brought her much comfort, especially after the death of her son, Joe.
She loved attending her grandchildren's school and sporting events. Albena was always a farm girl at heart and loved animals, vegetable gardening, and took pleasure in her crafts, crocheting, sewing, and cooking. Her children remark how they enjoyed coming home from school to smell a home baked raisin bread or chocolate cake and new outfits made for her daughters' dolls. She donated her crafts at fundraisers for St. Helena's. Her cat, Molly, was a great joy to her and she missed her greatly, but then brought her beloved dog, Lizzie into the family. She was loved by her family, many friends, and neighbors throughout her life.
After the death of her mother, Albena and her father returned to Philadelphia, where she met her husband, the late Michael J. Stripo. They were married for 49 years until his death in 1996.
She was the devoted mother of Mary E. Glinski (Robert), Michael J. Stripo, the late Joseph W. Stripo, and Elaine P. Reifsnyder (Scott), and the loving grandmother of Christopher R. Glinski, Rebecca M. Glinski Glendening (Casey), David M. Glinski, Daniel I. Reifsnyder, and Jillian E. Reifsnyder. She is also survived by her goddaughter and niece, Karen Parenti, and several nieces and nephews. She was known for saying how fortunate and blessed she was to have her wonderful sons-in-law, Bob and Scott.
Family and friends are invited to attend her viewing from 9:45 to 10:45 a.m. Friday, May 17, at St. Ephrem Church, 5340 Hulmeville Rd., Bensalem, PA 19020, followed by her Funeral Mass at 11 a.m. Rite of Committal will be in Our Lady of Grace Cemetery, 1215 Super Hwy., Langhorne, PA 19047.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in her name may be made to the St. Ephrem Sanctuary Fund at the above address; St. Francis Inn, 2441 Kensington Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19125; or the Holy Souls Ministry, 2826 Normandy Dr., Philadelphia, PA 19154.
Fluehr Funeral Home
Bensalem
www.fluehrfh.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on May 12, 2019