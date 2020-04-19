|
|
Albert Anthony Perugini Sr. of Croydon passed away peacefully Saturday, April 11, 2020. He was 87.
Born in Philadelphia to the late Anthony and Anna (Spinelli) Perugini. Albert was a loyal friend with a big heart and even bigger sense of humor. He treasured time with family and friends. Al never met a stranger; he had a way of making everyone feel welcome as if they had been friends for life.
Al was a 1950 graduate of Bensalem High School, after which he joined the Army.
He married his sweetheart, Cass, and they remained married until her death in 2002. Al was a self-employed plasterer/drywall finisher until 1983 when he joined local union 1955 until he retired in 1993. After retirement Al filled his days watching his children and grandchildren in any and all activities.
Beloved husband of the late Catherine "Cass" (Mann) Perugini. Loving father of Al Perugini Jr. (Lynn), Deborah Ritter (Albert), James Perugini (Barbara), and Kathleen Reed (Thomas).
He was the devoted and loving Grandpop of Albert (Melissa), Michael (Theresa), Deborah (Joseph), Rachel, Thomas (Angela), Chelsea (Brendan), Devon, Robert, Anthony, Christopher, Gina, Amanda, and Sarah; proud great grandpop of Emma, Greyson, A.J, Gavin, Logan, Winnie, Trace, Lillian and one more on the way.
He was preceded in death by his sister Marie (John Gibson) and brother John (Peggy). He will also be sadly missed by his loving companion Eileen McHenry, and many nieces, nephews and extended family.
Due to current restrictions, we will gather to celebrate Al's life at a later date.
Galzerano Funeral Home,
Levittown
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Apr. 19, 2020