Albert Anthony "Al" Wilkinson, passed away peacefully on Friday, May 8 at his home in Ocean City surrounded by family and the sea that he loved so much.
Al was born in the Germantown section of Philadelphia on Sept. 14, 1929. He was the youngest of four children, born to Anthony and Martha who immigrated from Ireland before the First World War.
He is preceded in death by his siblings, George, James, and Betty. Along with his immediate family, the neighboring family of the O'Donnells became his extended family for life. Al also joined the Mount Airy Presbyterian Church where he was a faithful participant. At an early age Al became involved in Scouting which he strongly felt helped lead him on the path to become a solid citizen for life. He was a proud Eagle Scout and loved to tell stories about his summers spent on Treasure Island as a Camp Counselor.
Al was a self-starter who earned his degree from Drexel University through their work study program. From working on the Pennsylvania Railroad, cutting grass in cemeteries, lifeguarding, and working in an asbestos factory, he had so many funny stories to tell that his family lost count.
During the Korean Conflict, Al served with distinction in West Germany. His time there helped to form him into a man that was able to see the good in everyone and helped him decide on his career choice of teaching. Al was proud to have been a Philadelphia schoolteacher for over 30 years. He especially enjoyed teaching his students chess. While working at Gillespie Junior High he formed many friendships that would continue for life. He and several of his fellow teachers met monthly. The "Men's Club" would dine at various restaurants and then play cards at the homes of members on a rotating basis.
In 1951 Al met the love of his life, Joan Himes. They married in 1956 and moved to their first home on Rugby Street in Mount Airy. Al and Joan happily lived there until 1961 when they purchased their dream home in Churchville, Bucks County. There they lovingly raised their children: James (Joanne) Wilkinson, Martha (Jim) Garrigan, and Julie (Nafis) Wilkinson Szramiak. In 1972 they bought a family home in Ocean City. N.J. There they enjoyed many happy days boating and spending pleasant afternoons with family and friends on the beach. Years later, after the passing of Joan, Al was lucky to find a wonderful new companion. After they married, Al and Sue spent many happy years traveling and vacationing at the beach and the mountains and across the country in a Dodge pickup. Sue's son Joe and his wife Jennifer Rohrbaugh were welcome additions to the family. Throughout all the adventures in his life, the most important thing to Al was his family.
In addition to his children he is survived by his seven grandchildren: Amber (Dan) Boreham, Erin Garrigan, Molly Garrigan, Ian Rohrbaugh, Jaime Wilkinson, Annaliese Rohrbaugh and Jennifer Wilkinson.
His Great Grandson Jaxon Boreham, his special nephew Bob Wilkinson as well as many other nieces and nephews. Al had the joy of spending the last two years touring Cape May County with his home health companion, Serena "Marie" Shaffer.
Al will be sadly missed by all of his family and friends whose world he would light up with his smile. He was the best Dad, Pop Pop, Uncle, and Friend to everyone Al lived a wonderful life and we are all the better for having him in our lives.
Services will be private. The Family looks forward to a Celebration of Al's life at a later date.
If you would like to make a donation in Al's memory, please consider the Boy Scouts of America. Visit his "Book of Memories" at the website below.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on May 12, 2020