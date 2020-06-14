Albert Carr
Albert Carr passed away on Tuesday, June 9, 2020. He was 75.

Born and raised in Northeast Philadelphia, son of the late Dorothy (Whalen) and Fredrick Carr, Albert was a 1962 graduate of Father Judge High School. He was a member of Saint Timothy Parish.

Albert was a proud US Army veteran.

He will be sadly missed by his brother, James, and several nieces and nephews.

Family and friends are invited to call on Tuesday, June 16, from 10 until 11 a.m. at Saint Ephrem Church, 5400 Hulmeville Road, Bensalem, where his funeral mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. The Rite of Committal will follow in Our Lady of Grace Cemetery, Langhorne.

Dougherty Funeral Home

Levittown, Pa.




Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
