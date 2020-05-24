|
|
Albert Di Angelo of Bristol passed away peacefully on May 20, 2020. He was 94.
He lived in Bristol all of his life, until 1999 he built an in-law suite on his son's home with the help of his son and son-in-law where he and his wife moved in Warrington, Pa.
Albert was the youngest of five children. He worked at La Velle Aircraft Co. in Newtown. That is where he met his wife Clara. He later worked at All-Lite-Metal for 43 years as a Plant Manager. Albert was a very hard worker. He was always trying new things and always mastered everything he did. Al also worked part-time upholstering with Mr. Rago in the earlier days. He was a builder. He built his Shore house with the help of his father-in-law and brothers. He built additions on both of his children's homes.
Albert is preceded in death by his parents Pitis Di Angelo and Margurite Di Angelo (Sione), his wife Clara Di Angelo (Schreck) and son Albert Charles Di Angelo, brothers Ralph (Florence) Di Angelo, Anthony (Mary) Di Angelo, sister Mary Di Angelo and brother Dominic Di Angelo (infant).
Al is survived by his loving daughter Mary Chambers (Di Angelo) and son-in-law Walter, daughter-in-law Donna Lynn Di Angelo (Lewis).
He is survived by his grandchildren Stephanie Chambers, Valerie Chambers, Christine Di Angelo (Mike Conrad), Erika Di Angelo, Brittany Green (Brendan), eight great-grandchildren Samantha Heffelfinger, Lindsay Heffelfinger, Gianna Chambers, Kylie Conway, Alexa D'orazio, Austin Green, twins Bryce and Mia Green.
He is also survived by one great-great grandchildren Mackenzie Middleton as well as many nieces and nephews. He will be greatly missed by all.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to any of the following: / PO Box 417005 Boston, MA 02241-7005, Living Branches Benevolent fund, 275 Dock Woods Lansdale, PA 19446, Abington Health Foundation, PO Box 569, Philadelphia, PA 19105-9863. Online giving to: give.abingtonhealth.org/hospice
Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, the viewing and burial will be held privately. There will be a celebration of life once the Covid restrictions are lifted.
Galzerano Funeral Home
Bristol, Pa
.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on May 24, 2020