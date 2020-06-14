Albert Fred Zimmermann passed away peacefully on June 6, 2020. He was 96.Albert was born in Southampton, Pa. to Dora (Kraiker) and George Zimmermann.). He married his one true love, EllenDaly and they enjoyed over 70 years together. He grew up on the family farm. He graduated Southampton High School and attended Penn State College.Through his interest in chemistry and microbiology, he became the founder of Q.C. Inc. (Quality Control Labs). A longtime resident of Southampton, Al was active his church, Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, and in the community on the Water and Sewer Board. His first concern was always his family. He was a caring son, brother, husband, father and grandfather.Albert is survived by his daughters, Charlotte Massoudi (Kurt) and Karen Mahan (Stephen); grandchildren, Nicole McGeachy (Gary), Geoffrey Zimmermann (Lisa), Stephen Mahan, Ellen Palin (Charles), Shahrzad Segovia (Fernando), Shireen DeNault (Albert), Joseph, Ronald (Maria) and Elizabeth Mahan; nine great-grandchildren; daughter- in-law, Barbara Zimmermann; brother-in-law, John Daly (Joan); and many nieces and nephews. Albert is preceded in death by his son, Albert Jr., and his wife of 70 years, Ellen.Services for Albert are being held privately at the request of his family. A memorial will be scheduled later, when COVID 19 restrictions are lifted.In lieu of flowers, donations in Albert's name may be made to Good Shepherd Lutheran Church. Condolences may be sent to Albert's family by visiting the website below.McGhee Funeral Home