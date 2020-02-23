|
|
Albert G. Taylor III died Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, at Jefferson Hospital in Washington Township, at the age of 57.
Born in Philadelphia, Albert was raised in Middletown Township and attended the former Bishop Egan High School. He later graduated from Neshaminy High School in 1981.
He was a licensed Ham Radio Operator.
Albert was a Union Laborer while residing in Boston. A skilled technician who excelled in electronics, he could fix and repair anything. Albert was an outstanding cook and greatly enjoyed hosting family gatherings.
An avid motorcyclist, he was a member of "Walnuts Riders Group" at Wollaston Beach, Mass.
Albert was the beloved son of the late Albert G. Taylor Jr. and the late Rosemarie (McKay) Downes, and brother of the late Terence Taylor.
He is survived by his son, Timothy P. Taylor; his granddaughter, Amber; and sisters, Lori O. Gavaghan (James) and Deirdre M. Taylor-Johnston. He will also be sadly missed by six nieces, two nephews, several cousins, including Tina Yocum, and his close friend, Dave Blalock.
Family and friends are invited to call from 9 to 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, at the James J. Dougherty Funeral Home, Inc., 2200 Trenton Road, Levittown, where his memorial service will begin at 10 a.m. Interment will be held privately.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Albert's name may be made to Hope for the Animals, P.O. Box 877, Morrisville, PA 19067.
James J. Dougherty Funeral Home,
Levittown
www.doughertyfuneralhome.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Feb. 23, 2020