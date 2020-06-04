Albert J. Cunningham, "Jim," a resident of Oakford, Pa., passed Monday, June 1, 2020. He was 91.



Jim was a lifelong NASCAR fan and loved camping with his family and friends in Jim Thorpe. He was an avid sportsman in his younger years. He was a lifelong resident of Bucks County.



Prior to retirement, Jim was a Union Carpenter with Local #1462.



Jim was preceded in death by his wife, Mary (Hoffman) Cunningham.



A devoted husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather, he is survived by his daughters, Wendy Vogt (Ed), Cheryl Monroe (Tony), Denise Klein, Shelly Kelly, his son, James Cunningham (LeeAnn), seven grandchildren, nine great grandchildren, and his beloved dog, Snuggles.



There will not be any services.



