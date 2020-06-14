Albert Kernan
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Albert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Albert Kernan of Churchville, Pa., passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 12, following a short battle with cancer. He was 74.

Al was born and raised in the Port Richmond neighborhood of Philadelphia, served proudly in the United States Army, graduated from West Chester University, raised a family alongside his wife Nancy (Gottshall), was a successful advertising and marketing executive, and truly loved his grandkids, reading, and all things Philadelphia sports.

In addition to his wife, Al is survived by his children, Christian, Brian (Liza), and Scott (Bridget); his grandsons, Liam, Gavin, Nolan, Owen, and Cole; and his siblings, Nora, James and Michael.

He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Rose; and his siblings, Connie and Joseph. Al would have turned 75 yesterday. Happy birthday Dad, we love you.

Due to the ongoing pandemic, funeral services will take place at a later date.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved