Albert Kernan of Churchville, Pa., passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 12, following a short battle with cancer. He was 74.



Al was born and raised in the Port Richmond neighborhood of Philadelphia, served proudly in the United States Army, graduated from West Chester University, raised a family alongside his wife Nancy (Gottshall), was a successful advertising and marketing executive, and truly loved his grandkids, reading, and all things Philadelphia sports.



In addition to his wife, Al is survived by his children, Christian, Brian (Liza), and Scott (Bridget); his grandsons, Liam, Gavin, Nolan, Owen, and Cole; and his siblings, Nora, James and Michael.



He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Rose; and his siblings, Connie and Joseph. Al would have turned 75 yesterday. Happy birthday Dad, we love you.



Due to the ongoing pandemic, funeral services will take place at a later date.



