Albert L. Sumbler, Jr. of Trevose passed away Monday, September 28, 2020 at St. Mary's Medical Center. He was 61. Born in Philadelphia and was a lifelong resident of Trevose. He enjoyed watching Star Trek and was a super hero movie enthusiast. Albert was also an avid Raider's fan.He will be sadly missed by his loving sister, Marine Sumbler-Mumford. He is also survived by his niece, Jada Mumford and many loving cousins, uncle and friends.Albert was preceded in death by his parents, Albert. L., Sr and Queen E. (McDowell) Sumbler and his brother Bradley Sumbler. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his viewing, Saturday from 2 to 3 p.m. at the Tomlinson Funeral Home, P.C., 2207 Bristol Pike, Bensalem, PA 19020, followed by his service at 3 p.m. Interment Private.In lieu flowers, memorials in his memory can be made to the Bradley Sumbler Scholarship Fund c/o Bensalem High School, 4300 Hulmeville Rd., Bensalem, PA 19020.Tomlinson Funeral Home