Albert Lee "Poddle" Dittmar passed away peacefully Friday, Oct. 22, 2020, at his son's home, and surrounded by the love of his family. He was 87.Albert was the loving and devoted husband of the late Dorothy Proudman Dittmar. The two had shared 69 years of marriage until her death in 2019. Albert was also the loving father of the late Dennis Noel.Born in Philadelphia, he was the son of the late Aloyseus and Anna Smith Dittmar.He is survived by his loving sons, Lee (Debra) of New Hope, Robert (Karyen) of Scottsdale, Ariz., Steven (Dottie) of Angier, N.C.; his grandchildren, Krista, Connor, and Cameron; Debbie, Patty, Sean, Bobby, and Ryan; Justine, Jenna, Jesse, and Tyler; and 14 great-grandchildren.Relatives and friends are invited to greet the family from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 27, and from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 28, at the Joseph A. Fluehr III Funeral Home, 800 Newtown-Richboro Road, Richboro PA, 18954 (no more than 25 individuals in the building at one time; masks and social distancing required). His graveside service will follow at noon in Forest Hills Cemetery, Huntingdon Valley.In lieu of flowers, contributions in Albert's name may be made to the Hopes and Dreams Foundation, 517 Cedarbrook Road, Southampton, PA 18966.