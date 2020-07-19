Albert N. Lombardi Jr. of Levittown, Pa. passed away Friday, May 8, 2020. He was 58.Albert fought a long and courageous battle with Multiple Sclerosis.Born and raised in Bristol Borough, he was a graduate of Bristol High School, Class of 1979.Albert worked at Allied Electronics, then became a bartender at My Three Sons before his last job at Fishers Tudor House until 1997. He loved his job and enjoyed meeting new people all the time. Albert was full of life and always had a smile on his face.He was preceded in death by his father, Albert Sr.He leaves behind his mother, Marie (Marseglia) Lombardi, his son, Nicholas Lombardi (Paige), his aunt, Helen Catania, and several cousins.The family wishes to extend their heartfelt thanks to all the health care providers at The Inglis House.Family and friends are invited to call from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 22, at St. Ann Church, 357 Dorrance St., Bristol, PA 19007, where his Funeral Mass will begin at 11 a.m. Interment was previously held at St. Mark Cemetery. Keeping with CDC guidelines, those attending services are asked to wear masks and observe social distancing.Galzerano Funeral Home,Bristol ~ Levittown