|
|
Albert Nescio passed away Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020. He was 87.
Albert was born in Philadelphia to Melina and Joseph Nescio.
He is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Margaret; his children, Edward (Joanne), Michael (Melanie), David (Frances), Mark (Mary); 12 grandchildren; eight great- grandchildren; and his brother, John Nescio (Mary).
Albert's family will receive relatives and friends from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 24, at Our Lady of Good Counsel Church, 611 Knowles Ave., Southampton, PA 18966, where his Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at Our Lady of Grace Cemetery in Langhorne, Pa.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Albert's name to the Ann's Choice Benevolent Fund, 20000 Ann's Choice Way, Warminster, PA 18974.
Condolences may be made to Albert's family by visiting the funeral home's web site below.
James J. McGhee Funeral Home,
Southampton
www.mcgheefuneralhome.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Jan. 22, 2020