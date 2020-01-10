|
Albert P. Zubak of Warminster died peacefully of heart complications at his home on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020. He was 88.
He was born Jan 8, 1932 in Hunsdorf, Czechoslovakia, and was the son of Johann Zubak and Elisabeth Spitzkopf.
Albert spent his early life surrounded by the beauty of the Tatra mountains, which cultivated a love and respect for the wonders of nature. Music was his passion, a gift which he shared with his children, grandchildren, and his German singing group.
After World War II, he immigrated to Philadelphia, where he met and married his love, Emilie Breuer, his wife of 65 of years.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Johann and Matthias Zubak.
Surviving in addition to his wife, Emilie (Breuer) Zubak, are his children, Kurt (Maureen), John (Susan), Christine Hartzell (David), and Anita O'Connor (Michael). Albert was blessed with nine grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
He was a longtime member of Franklinville-Schwarzwald Mannerchor and Brick Layers and Allied Craftworkers Local 1.
Services will be held Saturday, Jan. 11, at St. Joseph's R.C. Church, 1795 Columbia Ave., Warrington PA 18976. There will be a viewing from 9 a.m. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. Interment will be in St. John Neumann Cemetery, 3797 County Line Rd., Chalfont PA 18914.
Donations can be made in Albert's name to St. Joseph's Church at the address mentioned above.
