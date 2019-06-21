|
|
Alberta Foldenauer Hyska, S.F.O. of Fairless Hills passed away Tuesday, June 18, 2019, at Chandler Hall. She was 99.
Born in Michigan City, Indiana, she was the daughter of the late George and Margaret Foldenauer. She married Leo Hyska, now deceased, and moved to Morrisville in 1952. Alberta was a longtime member of St. Francis Cabrini Church in Fairless Hills; St. Bonaventure Fraternity S.F.O. in Fairless Hills; Honor Guard at Shrine of St. Katherine Drexel, Bensalem; Sisters of the Blessed Sacrament and also a member of St. Joseph the Worker Seniors.
She is survived by her four sons, James Hyska and his wife, June, of Mount Sterling, Ky., Richard Hyska and his wife, Sheila, of Jim Thorpe, Pa., Charles Hyska and his wife, Mary Ann, of Morrisville, and Randal Hyska and his wife, Patricia, of Morrisville. She is also survived by many grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her daughter, Margaret Ann Godlove, her brother, Brother Renatus Foldenauer, C.S.C., and her sister, Lucille Castillo.
Family and friends will be received from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Monday, June 24, at St. Francis Cabrini Church, 325 S. Oxford Valley Rd., Fairless Hills, PA 19030, with her Funeral Mass to be celebrated at 9:30 a.m. Interment will follow the Mass in St. Mary's Cemetery, Trenton, N.J.
In lieu of flowers, Alberta would prefer Masses to be said in her memory or contributions in her name to Brothers of the Holy Cross, 85 Overbrook Cir., New Rochelle, NY 10804-4501.
James O. Bradley Funeral Home,
Penndel
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on June 21, 2019