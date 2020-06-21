ed in death by her five sisters, Sophia, Gloria, Josephine, Frances and Jenny and her dear brother Edward. The family resided in Nutley for a few years and then moved to Berwick, Pa. where she spent most of her childhood.After marrying her sweetheart Robert, in August of 1948, the couple lived in Bellefonte, Pa. while Robert pursued his degree in Electrical Engineering from Penn State University. Shortly after his graduation the couple moved first to Levittown, Pa. and then to their lifelong home in Lower Makefield, Pa. They cherished many fond memories raising their children there amongst wonderful neighbors.Alberta had a very strong love of family and her greatest joy was spending time with them. She also loved reading and playing pinochle with friends. She was always willing to babysit her grandchildren and helped to raise many of them.Alberta is survived by her loving husband, Robert and her seven children, Robert J. (BethAnn,) Richard (Linda,) John (Alicia,) Joseph (Doreen,) Michael, Suzanne Bancroft (Douglas A.) and Frances Girton (Edward) who will love and miss her forever. She is also survived by 13 grandchildren, (Robert, Christopher, Nicole, Danny, Samantha, Christina, Colleen, Kimberely, Jacqeline, Michael, Marissa, Douglas E., and Gregory) and 15 great grandchildren, (Dylan, Kayden, Cooper, Carter, Emily, Ally Tessa, Reagan, Sophie, Patrick, Dani, Fiona, Heidi, Johnny and Shade.)Due to the current pandemic situation and under social distancing guidelines, there will be a calling period at St.John the Evangelist Church,752 Big Oak Road, Morrisville, PA 19067 on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. with Mass to follow at 10:30 a.m. Interment will be privateIn lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to St. John the Evangelist Church at the address listed above.James O. Bradley Funeral Home