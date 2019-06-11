|
|
Aletha E. Loncosky passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 8, 2019.
Lee will be remembered as a loving mother and wife who was also faithful to God and a Eucharistic Minister and librarian.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Edward Loncosky; her sisters, Josephine Cianciosi and Lucy Chianse, and brother, Leonard Margari.
She is survived by her sons, Robert and Joseph Loncosky, her daughter, Michaelina Bennett (Brian), her sister, Rose Sutor, and numerous nieces, nephews and grandchildren.
She was loved deeply and will be missed by all who knew her.
She will be laid to rest with her beloved husband.
Family and friends are invited to attend her memorial service at 9 a.m. Thursday, June 13, at Washington Crossing National Cemetery, 830 Highland Road, Newtown, Pa.
James O. Bradley Funeral Home,
Penndel
www.jamesobradley.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on June 11, 2019