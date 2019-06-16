|
Aletha "Lee" (Margari) Loncosky, born July 12, 1925 in Bristol, died peacefully on Saturday, June 8, 2019.
Lee a founding member of St. Joseph the Worker Parish, Levittown. She went to Mass and said the Rosary daily, was a Eucharist minister, sacristan, school librarian, and substitute teacher, all at St. Joe's. She volunteered for the Red Cross, loved to read Danielle Steel and was a champion Pinochle partner.
Lee was preceded in death by her husband, Edward; her son, Edward Jr.; her daughter, Maria Hughes; her grandson, Edward III; her sisters, Josephine Cianciosi and Lucy Chianese; and her brother, Leonard Margari.
She is survived by her sister, Rose Sutor, her daughter, Michalena Bennett (Brian), and sons, Robert and Joseph (Xunzhi). She will also be greatly missed by her five granddaughters, five great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
The memory of Lee will be forever in the hearts of all those she touched during her life.
Relatives and friends are invited to gather at 9 a.m. Monday, June 17, at St. Frances Cabrini, 325 S. Oxford Valley Rd., Fairless Hills, PA 19030, where a Memorial Mass will be celebrated at 9:30 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Frances Cabrini or EWTN in her honor.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on June 16, 2019