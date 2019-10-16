|
|
Alex F. Seida passed away peacefully at his home on Monday, Oct. 14, 2019. He was 28.
Born in Bristol, he was a lifelong Levittown resident.
Alex attended the Bristol Township School System and was an avid car enthusiast.
He is survived by his loving parents, Curtis and Linda (Sorrentino) Seida, his brother, John Seida (Charlene), his sister, Caitlin Seida, his nieces, Hazel and Jocelyn along with aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Frank and Audrey Seida and Frank and Nancy Sorrentino, and his favorite aunt, Tina.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend his viewing and life celebration from 7 to 9 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 18, 2019 at the Wade Funeral Home, 1002 Radcliffe Street, Bristol Borough. Interment, private. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the .
Wade Funeral Home
Bristol, Pa.
www.wadefh.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Oct. 16, 2019