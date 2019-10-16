Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wade Funeral Home
1002 Radcliffe Street
Bristol, PA 19007
215-788-9313
Celebration of Life
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Wade Funeral Home
1002 Radcliffe Street
Bristol, PA 19007
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Alex Seida
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alex F. Seida

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Alex F. Seida Obituary
Alex F. Seida passed away peacefully at his home on Monday, Oct. 14, 2019. He was 28.

Born in Bristol, he was a lifelong Levittown resident.

Alex attended the Bristol Township School System and was an avid car enthusiast.

He is survived by his loving parents, Curtis and Linda (Sorrentino) Seida, his brother, John Seida (Charlene), his sister, Caitlin Seida, his nieces, Hazel and Jocelyn along with aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Frank and Audrey Seida and Frank and Nancy Sorrentino, and his favorite aunt, Tina.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend his viewing and life celebration from 7 to 9 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 18, 2019 at the Wade Funeral Home, 1002 Radcliffe Street, Bristol Borough. Interment, private. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the .

Wade Funeral Home

Bristol, Pa.

www.wadefh.com


logo

Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Oct. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Alex's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now