Alex Morgan of Levittown, Pa. passed away peacefully on Tuesday July 30, 2019 at Holy Redeemer Hospice. He was 82.
Alex was the son of the late Joseph and Mary Morgan; the beloved husband and best friend to Mary Ann (Petrick) for 60 years; the devoted father of Kristin Castelberg (James) and the late Jon; and the loving Pap Pap of Jenna and James Castelberg, Lauren Barone (John) and Jacob Morgan. He is also survived by his sister, Rose, and brothers, Joseph and Edward.
Alex was born in Grindstone, Pa. and graduated from Redstone High School. He met his wife as a teenager after a high school football game.
He was known as a hard worker and worked in construction throughout his life. He took pride in building a beautiful home for his family. After retiring, he worked part time at Conwell Egan in the kitchen. Alex was known as the "wrap maker" and took his nickname seriously.
He was a celebrant of Queen of the Universe and a member of the Knights of Columbus. He enjoyed watching baseball and football, most notably the Philadelphia Phillies and Pittsburgh Steelers.
His greatest love in life was his family including his wife, children and grandchildren.
A special thank you to the staff at Holy Redeemer Hospital and Hospice for their great care.
Family and friends are invited to Alex's Life Celebration from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 7, at the church of Queen of the Universe, 2443 Trenton Rd., Levittown, PA 19056, and to participate in his Funeral Mass at 10:30 a.m. Interment will be held privately.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the : Delaware Valley Chapter.
To share your fondest memories of Alex, please visit the funeral home's web site below.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Aug. 4, 2019