Home

POWERED BY

Services
James J. Dougherty Funeral Home Inc.
2200 Trenton Rd.
Levittown, PA 19056-1421
(215) 943-7240
For more information about
Alex Semanski
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Alex Semanski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alex William Semanski

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Alex William Semanski Obituary
Alex W. Semanski passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 1, 2020, at Rosewood Rehab and Nursing Facility in Schuylkill Haven, Pa. He was 94.

A native of Tamaqua, Pa., Alex was born on July 23, 1925 to Alex and Clara (Dunzilla) Semanski. He had five siblings and three step siblings, all deceased.

Alex was married to Teresa (Warren) Semanski until her death in 2001.

He is survived by his son, David, daughter-in- law, Noreen, grandchildren, Kayla and Colin, and one great grandson, Carson, along with many nieces and nephews.

Alex was a proud World War II U.S. Marine Corps veteran who served admirably in Pacific combat on the Island of Peleliu. Alex tried to enlist in the military at age 17, but needed parental consent. His mother refused because she already had three sons serving in the war. He waited until age 18 and then enlisted in the Marine Corps.

Alex will be remembered with love and affection for his generosity, his bravery, his wit and his love of his family and country.

At his request, there will be no public viewing or memorial service. Due to current circumstances, a private memorial will be held at a later date. May his soul rest in peace.

James J. Dougherty Funeral Home,

Levittown

www.doughertyfuneralhome.com


logo

Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Apr. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Alex's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of James J. Dougherty Funeral Home Inc.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -