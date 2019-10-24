|
Alexander C. "Alex" Dewsnap Sr. of Levittown, Pa. passed away Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, at St. Mary Medical Center. He was 77.
Born in Edgely, Pa., he was one of 10 children. He was a graduate of Delhaas High School.
Prior to his retirement, Alex worked in the Maintenance Dept. of the Bristol Township Schools for many years. He also was the president of the TWU Local #282 union for over 20 years.
Alex was an honorary life member and past president of the Edgely Fire Company for 61 years and had been the President of the Yardley Singles Club.
He enjoyed going to parades, picnics and parties. Most importantly, he was generous to everyone and a very loving person.
Husband of the late Elizabeth "Betty" Dewsnap, he is survived by four children, Victoria "Vickey" Forrest (Mike), Alexandria "Leigh" Leedom, Margaret Yerena (Jose) and Alex Dewsnap Jr. (Gina), two sisters, Margaret "Peggy" Williams and Marlene Kish (Donald), and his longtime partner, Marion Daggett. He is also survived by 15 grandchildren and eight great grandchildren.
Family and friends are invited to attend his viewings from 7 to 9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25, and from 9 a.m. until his service at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, at the Molden Funeral Chapel and Cremation Service, 133 Otter St., Bristol, Pa. Interment will follow in Bristol Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Edgely Fire Company.
