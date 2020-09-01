Alexander Goldman

Alexander "Alex" Goldman of Normal, Ill. died Monday, Aug. 17, 2020, in Normal.
He was born in 1968 in Fastov, Ukraine to Isaak and Bela Goldman. He immigrated to America with his family in 1980. While attending Neshaminy High School, Alex was a Pennsylvania state champion gymnast, which earned him a scholarship to Princeton University.
Alex joined the U.S. Army in 1989 and served in the 24th Infantry until 1994. He earned six Army achievement medals for his service in the Army and during the Gulf War, including the Kuwait Liberation Medal. After leaving the Army, he lived and worked in Greeley, Colo. and Princeton, N.J. before moving to Normal, where he continued to work for State Farm as a data specialist.
In his free time, Alex volunteered for local charities and spent time with friends and family.
Alex is survived by his parents, Isaak and Bela Goldman; his sister, Marina Goldman; his brother-in-law, Dimitri Markov; his niece, Jesse Markov; and loving aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
The funeral will take place at 11 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 6, at Shalom Memorial Park in Huntingdon Valley, Pa.
In lieu of flowers, please consider sending donations to one of the charities Alex supported: Midwest Food Bank of Illinois, Bloomington-Normal, midwestfoodbank.org/locations/bloomington-il;
or to Home Sweet Home Ministries, hshministries.org
.