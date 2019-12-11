Home

J Allen Hooper Funeral Chapel
41 W Trenton Ave
Morrisville, PA 19067
(215) 295-7725
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
1:30 PM
J Allen Hooper Funeral Chapel
41 W Trenton Ave
Morrisville, PA 19067
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
2:30 PM
J Allen Hooper Funeral Chapel
41 W Trenton Ave
Morrisville, PA 19067
Alexander J. Vizsolyi Obituary
Alexander J. Vizsolyi of Morrisville, Pa. passed away Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, in Morrisville. He was 57.

Born in Trenton, N.J., Alex was a lifelong Morrisville resident. He graduated from Holy Trinity School, and was a graduate of Morrisville High School, Class of '79. After high school, he studied at Brandywine College and Miami Dade Community College.

Mr. Vizsolyi was an avid fisherman, often making his own lures, and enjoyed fishing in Fortescue, N.J. A former coach with the Morrisville Little League, he was a huge sports fan, enjoying baseball, college basketball and horseracing.

A cat and dog lover, he liked crossword puzzles, playing board games, and was a trivia buff. To people who knew him, he was fun to be around, a prankster and loved telling jokes.

Alexander is survived by his mother, Eva (Takacs) Vizsolyi of Morrisville; his father and step-mother, Alexander and Jean Vizsolyi of Morrisville; his twin sister, Barbara Vizsolyi of Morrisville; two brothers, Steve of Morrisville and David of Holland, Pa.; a nephew, Michael Vizsolyi; two step-sisters, Donnajean Kline and Susan Knott; and several step-nephew and nieces.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend his life celebration at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, at the J. Allen Hooper Funeral Chapel, 41 W. Trenton Ave., Morrisville, Pa., where friends may gather after 1:30 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Alex's name may be made to the American Kidney Fund, www.kidneyfund.org.

J. Allen Hooper Funeral Chapel,

Morrisville

www.hooperfuneralchapel.com


Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Dec. 11, 2019
