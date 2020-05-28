|
Alexander J. Repasy Sr. passed away at home on Monday, May 25, 2020, at the age of 76.
The husband of the late Joan Claire Repasy, Alexander is survived by his children, Alexander Joseph Repasy Jr. (Barbara), Darin William Repasy (Melissa), Sharon Ann Repasy, Michael Repasy (Angela), Donna Hillesland (George), and Dorothy Weise (Joe), his impressive 16 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.
Alex was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Joan, and daughter, Jeanette Theresa Repasy.
Alexander's Life Celebration will be held from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday, May 30, at Beck- Givnish Life Celebration Home of Levittown. We will be following CDC guidelines and only allowing 10 people at a time in and ask that you please maintain a 6-foot distance and wear a face mask.
To share your fondest memory of Alex, please visit the funeral home's web site below.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Alexander's name to , .
Beck-Givnish Life Celebration Home of Levittown
www.lifecelebration.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on May 28, 2020