Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fluehr Funeral Home
864 Bristol Pike
Bensalem, PA 19020
(215) 639-3130
For more information about
Alexandra Stefanowicz
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Alexandra Stefanowicz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alexandra H. Stefanowicz

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Alexandra H. Stefanowicz Obituary
Alexandra H. "Sondra" Stefanowicz passed away at home on Monday, Sept. 9, 2019. She was 68.

She was a longtime resident of Bensalem and was part of the food service team at Harrah's Casino in Chester.

She was the loving sister and best friend of Raymond.

Relatives and friends are invited to her viewing from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday evening, and to her funeral from 9:30 to 10:15 a.m. Tuesday, at the Fluehr Funeral Home, 864 Bristol Pike (Rt. 13), Bensalem, PA 19020. Her Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. at St. Ephrem Church. Rite of Committal will be in the Most Holy Redeemer Cemetery.

Fluehr Funeral Home,

Bensalem

www.fluehrfh.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Sept. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Alexandra's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Fluehr Funeral Home
Download Now