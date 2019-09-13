|
|
Alexandra H. "Sondra" Stefanowicz passed away at home on Monday, Sept. 9, 2019. She was 68.
She was a longtime resident of Bensalem and was part of the food service team at Harrah's Casino in Chester.
She was the loving sister and best friend of Raymond.
Relatives and friends are invited to her viewing from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday evening, and to her funeral from 9:30 to 10:15 a.m. Tuesday, at the Fluehr Funeral Home, 864 Bristol Pike (Rt. 13), Bensalem, PA 19020. Her Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. at St. Ephrem Church. Rite of Committal will be in the Most Holy Redeemer Cemetery.
Fluehr Funeral Home,
Bensalem
www.fluehrfh.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Sept. 13, 2019