More Obituaries for Alexandra Ridgway
Alexandra R. Ridgway

Alexandra R. Ridgway Obituary
Alexandra R. Ridgway of Levittown, Pa. passed away suddenly on Monday, March 2, 2020. She was 29.

Born in Huntingdon Valley, Pa. to the late John A.D. Ridgway and Michelle T. Ridgway, Alexandra graduated from Pennsbury H.S. in 2009 and earned her CNA from Brookdale Community College in New Jersey. She spent most of her career as a Home Health Care Worker.

Along with her mother, Michelle, she is survived by her brother, Michael (Julie), her sister, Victoria, and her grandmothers, Margaret Ridgway and Rose Egan. She is also survived by many aunts, uncles and cousins.

Family and friends are invited to attend a visitation from 8:50 to 9:50 a.m. Saturday, March 7, followed by her Funeral Mass at 10 a.m. at St. Michael the Archangel Church, 66 Levittown Pkwy., Levittown, Pa.

Condolences may be expressed by visiting the funeral home's web site below.

Joseph J. McGoldrick Funeral Home, Jenkintown, Pa.A

Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Mar. 5, 2020
