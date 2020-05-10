Home

POWERED BY

Services
James J. Dougherty Funeral Home Inc.
2200 Trenton Rd.
Levittown, PA 19056-1421
(215) 943-7240
For more information about
Alfonso Durante
View Funeral Home Obituary
Service
Private
To be announced at a later date
Resources
More Obituaries for Alfonso Durante
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alfonso G. Durante

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Alfonso G. Durante Obituary
Alfonso G. Durante of Langhorne died Thursday, May 7, 2020, at Attleboro Nursing Home. He was 91.

Born and raised in the Frankford section of Philadelphia, Mr. Durante had been a longtime resident of Middletown Township. He was a proud U.S. Army veteran of World War II.

Mr. Durante was employed with the Neshaminy School District for many years until retiring. He also was a longtime basketball and baseball coach in the district at Carl Sandburg Middle School.

He will always be lovingly remembered for his friendliness and youthful enthusiasm.

Beloved husband of the late Nancy E., Mr. Durante was the loving father of Mark J. Durante (Mary Lou), Donna L. Durante (Jim Harner), Cheryl D. Durante (John Yanette) and the late Steven A. and Craig C. Durante. He was the devoted grandfather of Jeffrey, Danielle and Nicholas, and great grandfather of Shiloh Rose and Jameson.

Son of the late Gerardo and Caroline (Archangelo) Durante, he is survived by a sister, Anita M. Durante.

Services will be held privately.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to any local food pantry.

James J. Dougherty Funeral Home,

Levittown

www.doughertyfuneralhome.com


logo

Published in Bucks County Courier Times on May 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Alfonso's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of James J. Dougherty Funeral Home Inc.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -