Alfonso G. Durante of Langhorne died Thursday, May 7, 2020, at Attleboro Nursing Home. He was 91.
Born and raised in the Frankford section of Philadelphia, Mr. Durante had been a longtime resident of Middletown Township. He was a proud U.S. Army veteran of World War II.
Mr. Durante was employed with the Neshaminy School District for many years until retiring. He also was a longtime basketball and baseball coach in the district at Carl Sandburg Middle School.
He will always be lovingly remembered for his friendliness and youthful enthusiasm.
Beloved husband of the late Nancy E., Mr. Durante was the loving father of Mark J. Durante (Mary Lou), Donna L. Durante (Jim Harner), Cheryl D. Durante (John Yanette) and the late Steven A. and Craig C. Durante. He was the devoted grandfather of Jeffrey, Danielle and Nicholas, and great grandfather of Shiloh Rose and Jameson.
Son of the late Gerardo and Caroline (Archangelo) Durante, he is survived by a sister, Anita M. Durante.
Services will be held privately.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to any local food pantry.
James J. Dougherty Funeral Home,
Levittown
www.doughertyfuneralhome.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on May 10, 2020