Alfonso Garcia "Fonso" Castro
Alfonso "Fonso" Garcia Castro of Levittown, Pa., passed away suddenly but peacefully in his dreams on June 29, 2020. He was 87.

Alfonso was born on April 28th, 1933 to mother Patria Castro and father Jeronimo Garcia in Utuado, Puerto Rico. From 1952 to 1976, he served in the United States Army, doing tours in France, Panama, Germany, Greenland, and fought in the Vietnam War. Shortly after returning from the Vietnam War, Alfonso, his wife, and four daughters put down roots in their home in Levittown, Pa.

Alfonso was known for his love of history, gardening, and current events. A summer was never complete without the ripest tomatoes from his garden and there was never a holiday without an encore of "My Way" by Frank Sinatra.

Alfonso was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather. He is survived by his loving wife, Olga Velez de Garcia, four daughters: Olga and husband Michael, Aida and husband Luis, Dori and husband Gus, and Melba and partner Kevin; grandchildren Christina and husband Gerard, Maria and husband Luis, Kelly Ann and partner Nick, and great grandchildren Marissa, and Percio.

Family and friends are invited to a memorial celebrating Alfonso's life on Monday, July 6, 2020 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Galzerano Funeral Home, 3500 Bristol Oxford Valley Road, Levittown, PA 19057. Interment will be held Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at Washington Crossing National Cemetery. Please arrive at the funeral home precisely at 9:30 a.m. to proceed to cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Alfonso's memory can be made to Together Puerto Rico. http://www.togetherpuertorico.com/donate-now/

Keeping with CDC guidelines, those attending the services are asked to wear masks and observe social distancing.

Galzerano Funeral Home

Levittown, Pa.




Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Jul. 5, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Galzerano Funeral Home - Levittown
3500 Bristol-Oxford Valley Road
Levittown, PA 19057
(215) 945-8484
