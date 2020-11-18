1/1
Alfred B. Cherry
1929 - 2020
Warminster - Alfred B. Cherry, 91, of Warminster, PA, formerly of Huntingdon Valley, passed away on Sunday, November 15, 2020.
Born on October 3, 1929 in Bronx, New York, Alfred was the son of Austrian immigrants Marie (Rosenitsch) and Michael Cherry and brother to Norman Cherry. He graduated from St. Regis High School and Manhattan College and worked as an environmental engineer.
Al married the love of his life, Genevieve (nee Gilmartin), and recently celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary. He was never happier than when he was all dressed up ballroom dancing with her in his arms.
Al was a strong patriarch of his family and did his best to teach good values and guide his four children: Robert Cherry (Beth) of Langhorne, PA, William Cherry (Mary Beth) of Bethlehem, PA, Kathy Uebelher (Mark) of Mercer, WI, and Susan Schmit (John) of Virginia Beach, VA. He was also the loving and playful grandfather to 11 grandchildren and "great grandpa" to nine more.
All whom loved him dearly will never forget his wit, charm, playfulness and quiet strength. Al will be forever be remembered for his bright smile, gentle eyes, caring heart, and loving embraces.
Al & Genevieve are parishioners of Our Lady of Good Counsel Catholic Church in Southampton, PA. Funeral services will be held on Monday, Nov 23 at the church. Viewing at 10:00 AM and funeral Mass at 11:00 AM. Masks are required and social distancing will be observed.
If you want to honor Al's memory, share an unexpected act of kindness or go out of your way to bring laughter to someone today. An online guestbook is available to share your memories and messages at www.mcgheefuneralhome.com
In lieu of flowers, you are invited to send a memorial contribution to Ann's Choice Benevolent Care Fund in Warminster, PA. For details call 215.672.2900.

Published in Bucks County Courier Times from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McGhee Funeral Home
690 Belmont Ave
Southampton, PA 18966
(215) 355-0902
