Alfred H. Shaffer
Al passed away Sunday, March 22, 2020, at the age of 81.

He was the beloved husband of Ann Hartley (nee Stevens); the loving father of Al, Jr. and Michael (Linda); loving grandfather of Coral, Reilly, Kyle, and Brandon; and brother of Robert, Nancy, and the late Stearl. Al is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Al was a dedicated school bus driver for 20 years and was very proud to be a United States Coast Guard veteran.

Relatives and friends are invited to Al's Life Celebration from 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 12, and again from 8 to 9 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 13, immediately followed by his memorial service at 9 a.m. at Dunn-Givnish of Langhorne, 378 S. Bellevue Ave. Interment at 10:30 a.m. sharp at Washington Crossing National Cemetery.

Please continue to exercise proper social distancing and mask wearing protocol while in attendance.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made in his name to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital via their web site, www.stjude.org/donate, or by mailing a check to P.O. Box 50, Memphis, TN 38101-9929.

To share your fondest memory of Al, please visit the funeral home's web site below.

Dunn-Givnish of Langhorne

www.lifecelebration.com

Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Aug. 10, 2020.
